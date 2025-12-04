Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,331.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

