M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,924 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $336.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.98 and a 200-day moving average of $329.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

