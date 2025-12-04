Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 319.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

