Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 18.6% – Here’s Why

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.50 and last traded at GBX 154.40. Approximately 4,241,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,543,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.10.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total transaction of £530,526.72. Also, insider Adrian Blair acquired 74,300 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £149,343. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 168,178 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,225. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

