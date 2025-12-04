Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 33.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) rose 33.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 593,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 33.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

