Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 33.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) rose 33.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 593,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Triumph Gold Stock Up 33.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.