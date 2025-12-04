Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Down 18.1% – Time to Sell?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 179.70. Approximately 213,297,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,527% from the average daily volume of 3,218,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

BCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 322.75.

The stock has a market cap of £861.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

