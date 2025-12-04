Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) was down 19.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173 and last traded at GBX 177.60. Approximately 206,849,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,382% from the average daily volume of 3,191,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baltic Classifieds Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.75.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCG

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

About Baltic Classifieds Group

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.46. The company has a market capitalization of £861.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.