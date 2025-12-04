Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 and last traded at GBX 155. Approximately 10,017,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 3,567,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 23.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.10. The company has a market cap of £585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 27,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, for a total transaction of £59,673.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 168,178 shares of company stock worth $34,324,225. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

