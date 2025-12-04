State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1,846,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group Stock Up 3.2%

CAVA opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,950.10. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.