First Trust Advisors LP Has $284.87 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $284,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $409.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.73. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $404.27 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

