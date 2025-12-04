New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 331,146 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

