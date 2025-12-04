Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 120,086 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,086 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The company had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,326.10. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.