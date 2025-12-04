Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,064,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 453.9% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 140.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,105,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 419,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

