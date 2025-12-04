Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $184.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

