New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

