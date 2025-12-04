New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $245.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

