Systematic Financial Management LP Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.20.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 3.8%

QDEL opened at $27.53 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 23,500 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at $630,234.22. This represents a 389.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $124,306.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $180,335.20. This trade represents a 221.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,640 shares of company stock worth $636,138. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

