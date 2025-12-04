Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $852,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6%

MPWR stock opened at $958.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $962.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.04.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,426 shares of company stock worth $94,860,304 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

