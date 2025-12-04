Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,418,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 634,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,000,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Argyle Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,048,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

