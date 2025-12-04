Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $847,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $731,047,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,721,000 after acquiring an additional 903,385 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Arete Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,840.20. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,421 shares of company stock worth $349,042. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.35 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.