Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 79.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OMCL stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

