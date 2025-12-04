Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $908,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

