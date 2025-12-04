Invesco Ltd. Purchases 8,329,462 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 123.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $795,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.