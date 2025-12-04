Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $800,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.15 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

