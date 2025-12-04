SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $768,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPLG stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.