Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,211,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 206,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $936,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0%

WES stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 35.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

