Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 79,041 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,801.52. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 183,135 shares of company stock worth $8,773,587 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

