Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 42.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,646 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after purchasing an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 453,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 152,500 shares of company stock worth $9,011,950 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

