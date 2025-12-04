Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.3450, with a volume of 8487897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. The trade was a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,800. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.