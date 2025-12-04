Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

