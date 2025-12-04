WeFi (WFI) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

WeFi (WFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One WeFi token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeFi has a market capitalization of $64.97 million and $9.02 million worth of WeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeFi has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,182.19 or 1.00377148 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WeFi Profile

WeFi was first traded on September 14th, 2024. WeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,134,090 tokens. WeFi’s official Twitter account is @wefi_official. WeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@wefi_official. The official website for WeFi is wefi.co.

WeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeFi (WFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,017,601.2015806 in circulation. The last known price of WeFi is 2.40337513 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,093,833.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wefi.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

