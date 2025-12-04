BLOCKv (VEE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.45 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $195.91 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,182.19 or 1.00377148 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00940482 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $204,495.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

