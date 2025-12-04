Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 911,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 30.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,818,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,147,000 after acquiring an additional 880,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 41.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 757,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,424.32. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

