NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. NewtekOne has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,330.98. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 33.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 306.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 126,865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

