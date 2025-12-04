National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.6%

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$168.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$106.67 and a 1-year high of C$175.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.20.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$150.77.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.