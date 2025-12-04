Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $172,000 Stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $124,616,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in KE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in KE by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.66 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
