Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Village Super Market Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Village Super Market by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.