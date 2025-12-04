Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Village Super Market Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.15.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
VLGEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Village Super Market from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
