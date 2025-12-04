Norges Bank Purchases New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 755,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 164.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ATR opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $174.10. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

