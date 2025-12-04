Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,569 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 463.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

