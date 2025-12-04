Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL Shares Sold by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 351.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.7%

GSL opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 53.62%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

