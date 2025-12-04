Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.62 Million Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,004.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEO opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $132.34.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
