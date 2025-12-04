Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.75 Million Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of BOX worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,314 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,379,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BOX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,886,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $1,674,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

