Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.8%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

