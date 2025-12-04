Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,580,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,023,000 after buying an additional 214,151 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,447,000. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 140.0% during the second quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,466,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $115.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

