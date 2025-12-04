Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Kadant worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kadant by 148.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $290.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc has a 12 month low of $244.87 and a 12 month high of $420.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This trade represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,715.76. This trade represents a 31.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

