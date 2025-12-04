Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1,991.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Integer worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl C. Capps purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,523.40. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 884 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $62,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,596 shares in the company, valued at $252,259.40. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 5,843 shares of company stock worth $384,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Integer stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integer from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.