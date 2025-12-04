PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

