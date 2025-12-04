M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of M/I Homes worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 134.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in M/I Homes by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $167.29.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

