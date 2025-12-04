Yolanda Lee Conyers Sells 750 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $258.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $297.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

