Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 537,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,734 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $116,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $365.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

